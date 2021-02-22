The Colorado Springs City Council Monday agreed to work on rules ensuring dogs and cats bred for sale locally are raised in humane conditions.
The compromise was reached after city council members split over a measure that would require dogs and cats sold in pet shops to be sourced from rescues and animal shelters rather than from breeders. Council members who opposed the measure said it unfairly targeted the two Pet City shops in the Citadel and Chapel Hills malls, the only stores in the city licensed to sell puppies.
The proposed ordinance would have required "brick-and-mortar" pet stores to sell cats and dogs obtained from rescues or shelters starting on Jan. 1, 2022.
Such a change could help shut off the pipeline of puppies from out-of-state mills to shops in Colorado Springs and protect the dogs, Councilwoman Yolanda Avila said.
"They are living beings that have no voice," she said.
However, several council members took issue with the proposal drafted by the Humane Society of the U.S. because it would apply only to two stores and not smaller-scale operations.
"Any fly-by-night who doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar shop would be free to do whatever they wanted," Councilman Wayne Williams said.
A few councilmembers wanted to see the measure rewritten because of the harsh statements it made about pet stores.
The council decided not to pursue the proposed ordinance, but to work on a more general measure to protect dogs and cats from poor breeding conditions after taking input from the public. The decision to explore protections comes about a year after the council directed animal rights advocates and pet shop owners to work on a compromise.
Councilwoman Jill Gaebler was the swing voice allowing exploration of the measure to go forward, saying she has seen similar models work elsewhere.
Those measures have also held up in court, said Mindi Callison, executive director of Bailing out Benji, an Iowa-based nonprofit with local membership. One similar law challenged in Chicago was upheld by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, she said.
Dustin Haworth, owner of the Chapel Hills Pet City, told council members his two stores have videos and pictures of all the breeders the businesses use. The two shops sold about 600 puppies in 2020, he said.
He also said if the proposed measure passed, it would put the two Pet City shops out of business while not improving animal welfare.
"This ordinance is very punitive," he said.
Another measure aimed at improving pet store practices was scheduled for debate at the Colorado Legislature Monday. That legislation could require shops to publicly post the purchase price of the dog or cat and the federal or state license numbers for the breeder.