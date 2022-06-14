The Colorado Springs City Council voted Tuesday to approve plans for a controversial apartment complex planned in the Briargate neighborhood.
The council voted 6 to 2 to approve the zoning change and concept plan needed to allow 251 apartment units to go up on about 10 acres near Chapel Hills Drive and Research Parkway following six hours of passionate arguments and negotiations to address residents' concerns.
Council President Tom Strand and Councilman Bill Murray opposed the project, known as Allaso at Briargate, after hearing objections from the neighborhood and how Titan Development has worked with residents so far.
"You keep saying you want to be part of the community — that was not demonstrated to me at all," Strand said to representatives with Titan.
Summerfield residents east of the proposed apartments said they did not oppose additional housing, but rather the high-density rental units. The apartments as proposed by Titan based in Albuquerque, N.M., will be taller than surrounding buildings, incompatible with single-family housing, block views, add traffic, and invade residents' privacy because the units could allow those living in apartments to look into residents' backyards, among other concerns, residents said.
"We call it abrupt, invasive and incompatible," resident Christine Callender said.
The council approved some requirements the new buildings will have to meet to help address residents' concerns. All councilmembers approved a 38-foot height cap on buildings and a requirement that the traffic from the apartments must use Research Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive. The developers agreed to eliminate a direct driveway to Dynamic Drive, a congested road that serves Mountain Ridge Middle School. The safety concerns along Dynamic Drive were one of the major concerns among residents.
On a vote of 5 to 3, councilmembers asked developers to work to minimize windows, balconies and height of the buildings on the eastern side of the lot to address concerns about privacy. Titan also was asked to work with nearby T-Mobile to help drivers from cutting through a parking lot to access Dynamic Drive.
Councilmember Wayne Williams proposed the requirements because he said he wanted to find a way to allow housing the community needs and address the neighbors' concerns.
"I recognize that some of this is aspirational, but this is the only input council has," he said.
Councilmembers Dave Donelson, Stephannie Fortune and Randy Helms opposed some of the more granular requirements, such as minimizing balconies that would look into homes.
"I think we are micromanaging here," Donelson said.
Developers proposed some of the adjustment to the project the councilmembers voted on, such as closing off access to Dynamic Drive and keeping the buildings to 38 feet rather than the 45 allowed under the current zoning.
"We have listened, and we have done everything to make this best that we can this time," said Brian Patterson with Titan.
The residents said that they did not feel listened to by the developers and, in some cases, felt misled. Resident Dave Shiller brought letters distributed by the developer in the 1990s that said offices would be the most intensive uses on the site and persuaded residents to pay premiums on their properties for the views. The letters were written by a representative of NES, the same land-planning company working for Titan.
Andrea Barlow, with NES, said she could not speak to a letter that was 30 years old, but that landowners have the right to apply for a zoning change to allow apartments, and multifamily housing was allowed under the original master plan.
Patterson said apartments could be finished in 2½ to three years. Right now, similar market-rate apartments are going for $1,600 for one bedroom and $2,300 for three bedrooms.
The prices point to an overall in need the community for housing.
"We are in a housing crisis, and I would urge you to take a look at the needs of the greater community," said Laura Nelson, executive director of the Apartment Association of the Southern Colorado to the city council.