Colorado Springs City Council members will keep their red pens holstered when it comes to the city’s proposed 2019 budget.
No more tweaking is needed on Mayor John Suthers’ budget, which outlines the city’s priorities for its $302.1 million general fund next year, several council members said. So, for what is believed to be the first time, the group canceled its annual budget markup meeting, scheduled for Thursday morning.
The process has changed since Councilman Merv Bennett was first elected nearly eight years ago, he said.
“First of all, we never received the budget or had any input until October 1 and then it would take three and a half days to present it to council,” Bennett said.
Now the council, especially through the budget committee — which consists of councilmen Don Knight, Bill Murray, Andy Pico and Tom Strand — have been actively involved in the process, Bennett said.
“They did an outstanding job of working with the (city) staff as partners to put this together,” Bennett said.
The budget would provide $9.9 million to increase pay for police officers, firefighters and civilian employees, plus $4.5 million to hire 53 officers and eight firefighters.
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services would also receive $1 million for parks watering plus $950,000 for park maintenance, a new forestry crew and more services. In addition, the budget would set aside $1.36 million for the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act program.
Suthers said he is pleased that he and the council share a vision for the city’s future.
“I appreciate the relationship we have and the effective collaboration that has made the budget process so seamless and efficient,” he said.
But Murray said he’s skeptical the budget will accomplish everything as advertised.
“I’m giving (Suthers) what he wants in return for giving me what I need,” Murray said. “I want 53 more sworn, on duty police officers. Not administrative.”
Initially the budget called for adding 61 officers. But, with attrition, the new hires will only add 53 officers to the force.
Murray said even that figure is too lofty, considering attrition rates and a high percentage of current officers who are already past retirement age. All the same, he said he will look for the city’s administration to follow through with its promises.
The council will vote to formally approve the 2019 budget next month. The group also hosted a public input meeting on the budget earlier this month.