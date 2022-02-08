The Colorado Springs City Council approved a $2.97 million settlement Tuesday in a civil lawsuit brought by the estate of De'Von Bailey, a 19-year-old Black man shot in the back four times by police in August 2019.

The council voted 7 to 2 to approve the settlement after tense commentary from several councilmembers and members of the audience.

Councilmen Dave Donelson and Mike O'Malley opposed the settlement saying that it was a failure of the city to stand up for officers who were following their training.

"The federal government doesn’t pay hostage money they don’t do it. ... I think we should stand up and do the right thing for our community," O'Malley said.

Councilman Wayne Williams defended the settlement saying that it was in the best interest of the taxpayers and that most civil cases end in a settlement.

"It is made with the support of the officers who are being sued," he said.

Councilwoman Yolanda Avila called the case an "eye-opener" that should move the city toward changing it's policies.

She said she wanted to see the city get to a place "where we have our officers and our community working together as one."

Bailey and his cousin, Lawrence Stoker, were stopped by police investigating a report of an armed robbery on Aug. 3 2019 in a neighborhood southeast of Memorial Park.

Police body camera footage showed officers approach Bailey and Stoker, and question them about the reported robbery. When one of the officers goes to search Bailey, 19, for a gun, he drops his arms, turns and runs away, the video shows.

Police said Bailey failed to comply with shouted orders to raise his hands. He is seen in the video running with his hands in front of him.

Judge rejects request to dismiss charges against cousin of man killed by Colorado Springs police. Bailey was shot four times in the back and elbow by officers Alan Van’t Land and Blake Evenson, who were reportedly fearful that he was reaching for a gun.

