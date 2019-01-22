The Colorado Springs City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday afternoon to vote next month whether to annex nearly 200 acres of Air Force Academy land into the city for a new visitors center at the school.
The council’s decision Tuesday - which states that the annexation plan follows city guidelines - comes last week's recommendation from the Colorado Springs Planning Commission.
A formal vote on the annexation is set for Feb. 26. The decision was part of the council's consent calendar, signifying a lack of controversy. They did not discuss the item
In all, the city would annex 183.14 acres of vacant land west of Interstate 25 along Northgate Boulevard, adjacent to the new Santa Fe Trail. Fewer than 60 acres would be developed, including a hotel, conference center, retail businesses and commercial. The rest of the land would be open space.
The visitors center planned for the academy is one of four City for Champions projects intended to increase tourism and spur redevelopment in southwest downtown. The initiative has been in the works since 2013, and the state has pledged $120.5 million in state sales tax rebates over 30 years for the work.
Other projects are the U.S. Olympic Museum, well under construction at Vermijo Avenue and Sierra Madre Street, a downtown stadium and hockey arena on the Colorado College campus, and a sports medicine and performance center under construction at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs campus.
The annexation is necessary because all City for Champions projects must be within the city to be eligible for the state funding.
Several of the other projects have sparked debate and opposition among residents and city officials and the new visitors center is no different.
Some spoke out against the project last week during the planning commission’s meeting, saying new development on the land would harm wildlife and a delicate ecosystem . Others asked for the work to be delayed until environmental assessments are completed.
Others, however, say the project would be a welcome change on the city’s north side and would create jobs, attract new visitors and infuse the area with cash.
The academy's existing visitor's center, built in the 1990s, is behind the school's gates. That makes it inaccessible when security is heightened at military bases. The new center is planned outside the gates and is within easy reach from the Interstate.
Pending the council’s approval, the visitors center could be under construction by late 2021, one designer said last week. The city has until December to meet the “substantial work” required by the state to retain the millions in sales tax rebates pledged for the visitors center and the downtown sports and events center. It was not immediately clear whether the annexation agreement would satisfy that requirement. The Olympic Museum and sports medicine and performance center have already met that requirement.