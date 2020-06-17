Colorado Springs City Council is now accepting applications from residents interested in serving on a police accountability advisory committee.
The application comes one day after council members decided to move forward with forming a council-appointed committee, with the intention to build trust between residents and police and well as promote transparency.
The online application asks residents to explain why they are interested in serving on the board and asks for a resume. It also asks for the applicant's ethnicity, age and gender, though providing this information is voluntary, the application states.
In a meeting Tuesday, council members said they hoped the committee would represent a diverse group of residents, but did not discuss details.
A proposal, presented by the group The People, suggested that each council member would appoint one person from their district and the council as a whole would appoint five members from communities that are “disproportionately impacted by policing procedures, including those with lower incomes and people of color," such as the Hillside neighborhood and K-land, a neighborhood southeast of Memorial Park.
The council will discuss how many members will be accepted to serve on the committee and the governing language and mission of the committee during a work session on June 22.
The council will take public comment during a June 23 meeting, the website states.