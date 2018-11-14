The Colorado Springs City Council reaffirmed their decision Tuesday to impose regulations on short-term property owners.
The council originally approved an ordinance defining short-term rentals and applying city regulations to them and a resolution charging property owners $119 a year for a permit last month. City code requires two affirmative votes for ordinances, however, and the second vote came Tuesday after a brief discussion.
Although the ordinance and resolution passed last month, several council members said their approval came with extreme reluctance because they are not fully satisfied with the language in the new laws.
Councilman Dave Geislinger reiterated that point Tuesday, but still said an unripe orange is better than having no orange at all.
The ordinances passed last month after hours of debate from property owners and other city residents. Some expressed concerns that the ordinances will legitimize businesses they see as revolving doors for miscreants and criminals. Others took issue with the added financial burden short-term rental owners will face.
But city staff maintained that the new regulations and fees will set a baseline for the burgeoning industry and the city’s laws can be changed, if necessary, in the future.
The full ordinance and resolution can be found online at coloradosprings.gov/city-council.