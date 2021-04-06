Colorado Springs City Council President Richard Skorman was expected to handily beat the competition Tuesday in the race for District 3, the southwest sector of the city.
Skorman led his three competitors by about 59% of ballots or 8,418 votes, early results from the city clerks office showed. Arthur Glynn, a retired Navy officer, garnered 18.9% of the votes, Olivia Lupia, a performing artist and proofreader, received 17.5% and Henry McCall, a retired addiction counselor captured 3.9%
"I am very excited and honored that I won and I won by a good margin. ... It’s a relief because I wanted roll my sleeves and get going again," Skorman said.
The race was one of six district races on the April ballot that could determine the direction of council for the next four years. Only the three at-large seats were not facing re-election.
Some of the top issues in the race were affordable housing, growth management, renewable energy, pandemic recovery and wildfire risk.
Skorman said tackling the affordable housing crisis needs to be the top priority after the election and the city should be as "aggressive and creative" as it can be to create more housing choice.
"Affordable housing is a looming crisis," he said.
He also aimed to work on increased services for the homeless and address the threat of wildfire, possibly through a new taxing district. He would also like to see increased funding for parks and more support for businesses recovering from the pandemic, he said during the campaign.
Glynn, a former Navy emergency preparedness liaison officer, called for better long-term annexation planning in his campaign and greater focus on mitigating fire risk on the west side. He also called for reopening businesses safely and quickly to help encourage recovery from the pandemic.
Lupia, 25, said she would like explore whether the city could open up businesses ahead of state mandates and allow businesses to decide what coronavirus protections are best for their individual business. She also promised to prioritize the fight against human sex-trafficking and re-evaluate the city's pursuit of green energy if elected.
McCall, a former addiction councilor, called for eliminating city sales taxes completely and moving toward a property tax based system. The elimination of sales tax would bolster shopping and help support business, he said. In Colorado Springs, sales and use taxes are the largest source of revenue, budgeted to bring in $185 million in 2020, according to the city's budget. Property taxes were budgeted to bring in $23 million in 2020.
He also supported a moratorium on rent hikes and a complete renovation of all the parks in town.
McCall was a low-profile candidate who had not submitted campaign finance reports.