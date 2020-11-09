The Colorado Springs City Council will select a successor for Councilman Andy Pico in early January when he takes his place as a newly elected state representative.
Pico, a Republican, won his race against Democrat Stephanie Vigil last week in State House District 16, which covers northern Colorado Springs.
The council expects to make an informal choice in December so that a representative for City Council District 6, which covers northeast and eastern Colorado Springs, can be formally appointed during the first meeting in January. The appointee would serve until April, when the board will hold an election.
All the councilmembers agreed Monday they wanted to fill the seat as soon as possible after Pico's planned resignation to prevent tie votes during a vacancy. The council also discussed including Pico in the selection of his successor. For example, Pico could help write questions for an application, councilmembers suggested.
"I think Andy should be able to have a voice so that we are selecting somebody that’s going to be a true representative of the district and not somebody that shares our views," Councilman Don Knight said.
Pico has been a fiscally conservative voice on council. He also opposed a November ballot question on recreational marijuana earlier this year and has been a long-time advocate for ensuring residents are not unnecessarily paying double property taxes for fire protection.
The council discussed the possibility that an appointee could have an advantage if he or she also ran for the District 6 seat in the April election, but the board will not exclude candidates for appointment that expect to run.
However, Councilman David Geislinger did issue a public plea for an applicant that is not interested in the race.
"I hope that there is a woman or man who is familiar with the city, who recognizes they don’t wan to run for City Council, and will come in and serve for a limited period of time," Geislinger said.