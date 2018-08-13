The Colorado Springs City Council won’t vote Tuesday on whether to place a collective bargaining question on next year’s ballot for city firefighters.

Council President Richard Skorman said the Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 5, asked him to defer the question until November.

Meanwhile, the union will launch a signature-gathering campaign to teach voters about the issue and drum up support, said David Noblitt, Local 5 president. By gathering the 16,000 or so signatures needed, the union can place the question on the April ballot even if the council doesn’t, he said.

Deferring the council’s vote voids any possibility of triggering an expensive special election, Noblitt said. It also gives council members time to communicate to their constituents why they will or won’t support the ballot question, he said.

The Fire Department is understaffed and overworked, Noblitt repeatedly has said. Collective bargaining status would afford the union the right to use nonbinding arbitration between the city and a neutral third party.

Even if collective bargaining is approved, firefighters can’t strike because state law prohibits public safety employees from walking off the job during labor disputes.

Some city officials vehemently opposed the union’s request.

Mayor John Suthers told the council that placing the union’s question on the ballot would set a dangerous and expensive precedent, likely prompting similar requests from the police union and other employee groups.

Skorman said he still supports granting the collective bargaining status. If city officials work with the group, rather than forcing its members to petition onto the ballot, they’ll have more control over the process, and the two groups can try to craft a mutually beneficial relationship, he said.

conrad.swanson@gazette.com @conrad_swanson