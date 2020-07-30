After reviewing 800 applications from residents seeking appointment to a newly created police advisory committee, Colorado Springs City Council members have picked 100 to advance to the next phase of the selection process.
“The council was very impressed by the quality and quantity of the applications,” said Richard Skorman, City Council president. “It was an exceptionally difficult decision on who should proceed in the selection process. I want to personally thank everyone who took the time to apply and has shown interest in this important new commission.”
The City Council has asked the applicants still in the running to fill out a brief questionnaire. After the questionnaire is returned, council will select applicants to interview.
Council will further discuss the selection process at its next meeting at 10 a.m. Aug. 10. The council plans to appoint the commission by late August or early September.
The council voted to form the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission in June in response to weeks of Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
Protests in Colorado Springs largely remained peaceful, in part due to organizers meeting with police and city representatives about reforms, including the advisory commission.
The new police commission will have 11 members representing a cross section of he city's racial, geographic and economic diversity. It will make recommendations based on best practices in policing, according to city ordinance.
Its mission has four goals: assisting council members with budget, appropriation and resource allocation; serving as a channel for residents and the Police Department to share concerns; providing policy recommendations; and promoting an "improved understanding and relationships" between the public and police.