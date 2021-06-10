The Colorado Springs City Council seems to support asking voters in November to increase sales taxes for the parks and recreation department and for permission to keep new state funds for roads that could otherwise trigger tax refunds.
However, Mayor John Suthers and councilmembers seemed split on how much of a Trails Open Space and Parks sales tax increase to ask for on Thursday.
The city currently levies a .1% tax, or penny on every $10 spent, that's set aside to purchase and develop open space and park land. A commission organized by Council President Tom Strand and Councilman Richard Skorman unanimously recommended increasing the tax to .25% or 2.5 cents on a $10 purchase. The tax could bring in $25 million annually for parks, up from about $10 million, and help the city catch up on its nearly $270 million parks backlog, Skorman said.
Chronic underfunding has left tennis courts unusable, 16 parks undeveloped and 60% of trails in poor condition, among many other deficiencies, a recent comprehensive study found. Often the city has to piece together funding through grants and other sources to develop its parks, he said.
"I think it’s time we stop begging and borrowing," he said.
A poll of 400 people paid for by the Trust for Public Land showed just over half would vote yes on increasing the tax to .25%, said Conor Hall, conservation finance director for the nonprofit. If the tax was increased to .15%, it garnered slightly more support, he said.
Mayor John Suthers and several councilmembers said they could support a tax increase, but not one that would increase the dedicated tax by 150%.
"We need to do something significantly less than that," Suther said.
Strand proposed a compromise of increasing the tax to .2%, which would be a 100% increase but a small amount of money, he argued.
"We are talking about literally pennies," he said.
The council agreed to continue the debate on the tax increase over the next few months. The board will need to balance the need for parks funding and the needs of police and fire departments, which need to add staff and new stations as the community grows, Suthers said.
The board seemed to agree that a ballot question asking voters in November to allow the city to retain new funds for transportation that will be generated by Senate Bill 260 would be a good idea. If the city doesn't ask for permission to keep the funds, they could trigger a tax refund under the Taxpayer Bill of Right, which governs how fast government revenues can grow.
The city could see $7 million in additional money for road construction annually from the new fees, the city said previously.