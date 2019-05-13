Anticipating a marathon appeal hearing over a project proposed by The Broadmoor hotel, the Colorado Springs City Council’s Tuesday meeting will begin in the morning rather than the afternoon.
The hotel is proposing a 93,500-square-foot exhibition hall that would connect to the 60,000-square-foot Broadmoor Hall, which would host its annual Space Symposium and potentially other events.
The city allowed several variances for the project, said Planning Director Peter Wysocki. The project includes a 16-foot retaining wall where a 6-foot wall would normally be allowed. In addition, the building is proposed to be 57.25 feet, though normally only a 50-foot building would be allowed.
“We evaluated this and we believe it meets city code,” Wysocki said. “City code does provide alternative compliance standards … and what The Broadmoor asked seemed reasonable.”
But others disagreed and appealed that administrative decision to allow for the variances, Wysocki said.
The City Planning Commission upheld the administrative decision in March.
That hearing took about four hours, said Council President Richard Skorman, so when those opposed to the project appealed the commission’s decision to the council, the group decided to shift the meeting to accommodate what will likely be a lengthy discussion.
The council’s regular meetings normally start at 1 p.m., but Tuesday’s will begin at 9 a.m.
The appeal hearing and citizens comment portions of the meeting will begin at 1 p.m., Skorman said.
The Broadmoor is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.