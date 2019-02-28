Eleven candidates vying for three at-large seats on the Colorado Springs City Council were split on recreational marijuana sales during their first forum before the April 2 election.
The candidates for council and four for mayor spoke Thursday night at the Westside Community Center. All 15 candidates were asked: Do you believe recreational marijuana wrecks young minds?
Most agreed that people under 21 shouldn’t get marijuana, as the law declares, but some argued that city voters should get to weigh in on pot sales.
Councilman Bill Murray, who’s seeking re-election, said people can buy recreational pot in nearby Manitou Springs and bring it into Colorado Springs. “That pragmatic understanding makes me consider the fact that you should decide on a ballot issue what you want to do, all right? Understanding that with any type of agreement on rec marijuana, there’s age limits — but then the taxes that could come in could be used for education purposes.”
Dennis Spiker and Regina English agreed that a city vote is needed and said legal pot doesn’t increase crime.
“We know that recreational marijuana, when legalized in a city, drives down other illegal drugs,” Spiker said. “And I would rather see an 18-year-old get their hands on a marijuana joint than methamphetamines.”
Randy Tuck said, “Manitou Springs is taking our profits and our revenues right now and building their city on our dime, and that’s not right.”
But Councilman Tom Strand, seeking re-election, said he doesn’t support recreational sales because “it has such a negative effect on our young people and how they can grow and move forward.”
Former Councilman Val Snider, who served from 2011 to 2015, said recreational pot’s “incredibly high levels of THC” haven’t been studied sufficiently, “and it should not be sold here in the city limits from the retail side.”
Former Secretary of State Wayne Williams said Colorado voters “wisely said that there are age requirements for the use of recreational marijuana,” and the law should be enforced. Adults can make their own decisions, he said, “but I don’t think, because of the effects, that kids should be using recreational marijuana.”
Marijuana is the most-used drug in the nation, said candidate Athena Roe, who read a list of adverse side effects and also opposed pot sales.
Former state Rep. Gordon Klingenschmitt said pot would “endanger” national security and destroy the careers of young people in the military. Tony Gioia also cited the ban on marijuana in the military, saying local sales would make it difficult for that big local population.
Mayor John Suthers long has opposed recreational sales in the city. His challengers, John Pitchford, Juliette Parker and Lawrence Martinez, who ran for mayor in 2015, all said young people should not have access to pot.
To watch a live-stream video of the forum, visit The Avenue — Colorado Springs on Facebook.