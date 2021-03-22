Sidewalks and gutters could become more common in neighborhoods outside city limits as Colorado Springs and El Paso County work to encourage dense new development to build to city standards.
The higher building standards could allow those neighborhoods to more easily annex into city limits and receive city services, such as water, in the future, said Peter Wysocki, planning and development director for the city.
The city and county expect to encourage the tighter building standards through a new intergovernmental agreement and comprehensive annexation plan that are in the works.
The intergovernmental agreement would get the city involved in discussions about future developments that could come into city limits at some point early and encourage development so that it could more easily be annexed, Wysocki said.
When developments don't meet city standards, as with Cimarron Hills, they can become county enclaves surrounded by the city but not receiving city services.
The agreement is a move toward better regional planning that is meant to be collaborative not adversarial, city officials said.
"It allows for a more sustainable regional community going forward," Councilman Dave Geislinger said.
The Colorado Springs City Council on Monday lauded the draft intergovernmental agreement as a step in the right direction ,particularly because county neighborhoods may need to hook up to city water in the coming decades as groundwater supplies diminish.
"I am ecstatic that this type of agreement is finally being done," Councilman Wayne Williams said.
City officials noted property owners would not be forced to annex land into the city through the agreement. But it would ensure city officials talk with developers building neighborhoods to the same density as city neighborhoods outside city limits about eventual annexation, Wysocki said.
The new annexation plan will cover properties within three miles of the Colorado Springs limits and is expected to align with the areas of change the county outlined in its new master plan, he said.
"We are not proposing anything the county already has not been contemplating," Williams said.