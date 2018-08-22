The Colorado Springs City Council approved an emergency ordinance Wednesday allowing the appointment of temporary members to the municipal panel that reviews petitions from groups seeking referendums.
The council’s approval — opposed only by Councilman Bill Murray — came in a special meeting before the Colorado Springs Utilities board, which consists of the same members as the council, held its monthly meeting. The new ordinance allows the mayor to appoint temporary members to the city’s Title Review Board, which ordinarily consists of the city attorney, the presiding municipal court judge and the city clerk.
The Title Review Board determines whether a petition meets criteria set forth by city code, and, if it does, gives it a title for the upcoming ballot.
The ordinance needed to be approved before the council’s next regular meeting because a petition filed earlier this month creates a conflict of interest for all three of the Title Review Board’s members. The group behind that petition is still revising the document, but, once it’s formally submitted for review, the board has 10 work days to schedule a meeting to examine the petition, said Tracy Lessig, an attorney for the city.
The ordinance stipulates that any temporary board member appointed by the mayor must have “expertise in election matters” gained either through education or experience and there must be at least one licensed attorney on the board during a review. Elected officials may not serve on the board, the ordinance says.
Temporary board members appointed by the mayor will review a specific petition “and then their job is done,” City Clerk Sarah Johnson said.
Murray said he disagreed with the meeting’s format that was used to make a permanent change to city code .
On average, only one petition is filed with the city each year, City Clerk Sarah Johnson said.
The petition in question was filed by Kanda Calef, a former candidate for Colorado’s House District 14, and at least four other political activists. It seeks to cap the salaries of municipal court judges, the city attorney and the CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities as well as to transfer local election responsibilities from the city clerk to the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, among other things.
Calef’s petition might be denied by the Title Review Board because it contains multiple subjects rather than the single subject required by city code.
Regardless of that petition’s fate, Johnson said the ordinance needed to be passed to avoid similar situations in the future.