The Colorado Springs City Council must pass an emergency ordinance to avoid a conflict of interest that the city’s top judge, city attorney and city clerk have with a petition filed by local political activists, city staff says.
Kanda Calef, a former candidate for Colorado’s House District 14, and at least four others filed a petition with the City Clerk’s Office this month seeking a place on the April 2019 ballot. Their filing contains more than a dozen proposals, which include capping salaries of municipal court judges, the city attorney and the CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities at $70,000, $100,000 and $200,000, respectively.
The petition would also transfer local election responsibilities shouldered by the city clerk to the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office and change municipal court judges, the city attorney and Utilities CEO to elected offices.
“A lot of us have fought City Hall and the corruption for many years,” Calef said. “Right now we’re seeing no accountability. The people do not control City Hall. It’s controlled by a few elites.”
Calef and the other petitioners still have time to amend the filing before it’s submitted to the city’s Title Review Board, which determines if the petition receives a spot on the ballot, but their preliminary petition alerted city staff to a weak spot in Colorado Springs’ code.
All three members of the Title Review Board have conflicts of interest with the petition. As mandated by city code, the three members of that board are City Attorney Wynetta Massey, City Clerk Sarah Johnson and Presiding Municipal Court Judge HayDen Kane, all of whom are targeted by the petition.
Once Calef and her group, called a petition committee, are done revising the petition and it’s formally submitted to the Title Review Board, the board has 10 business days to schedule a meeting to review the filing, City Clerk Sarah Johnson said.
“We’re faced with this situation where the code has no provision for people to be designated if there’s a conflict,” Tracy Lessig, an attorney for the city told the City Council this week. “The title board has to meet 10 days after they received the petition … so we have a very tight timeline.”
To remedy the oversight, the city’s attorneys are drafting an emergency ordinance to provide for alternates to sit on the Title Review Board to avoid conflicts of interest or to fill in for a sick or absent member, Johnson said.
While the petition called attention to the gap in city code, Johnson said the upcoming ordinance isn’t only about that filing.
“As far as I’m aware, that’s going to go regardless of what happens to this petition,” Johnson said.
Lessig said the City Council will be asked to vote on the new ordinance Wednesday before it shifts into its alter ego, Utilities’ Board of Supervisors, for a monthly meeting.
It’s not common for petitions to be filed with the city, Johnson. Perhaps one is submitted a year. The last one was submitted by the Professional Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 5, seeking collective bargaining rights for the group. That petition was kicked back because it didn’t follow the city’s rules on how to petition onto a ballot and the group is exploring other options.
This new petition might suffer a similar fate because it, too, doesn’t appear to follow the city’s rules. City code mandates that a petition must contain only a single subject so the electorate can best understand the issue.
While the petition does contain multiple proposals, Calef argues it addresses only one subject: voting.
“It’s only 18 or 19 sentences long. Is that too hard of a concept?” she said. “My 9 year old has read it and can understand it.”
Calef has run unsuccessfully for City Council in 2015 and to replace incumbent Republican state Rep. Shane Sandridge for Colorado’s House District 14 this year.
If the petition is approved by the Title Review Board, Johnson said the petition committee must collect about 17,000 signatures to earn a spot on the April ballot.
If the petition isn’t approved, the committee can appeal again to the board and then to District Court.
Calef said the committee’s actions in the near future depend on the decision of the Title Review Board.
