The Colorado Springs City Council approved utility rate decreases Tuesday that could offer some relief ahead of more significant reductions planned for the spring.
The changes to Colorado Springs Utilities electric and gas rates will bring the total average utility bill down by about $15 or 5%. The total average monthly bill could be about $275, according Utilities estimates.
Council President Tom Strand noted that bills can be much higher that Utilities' formal estimates in the winter if residents do not have well-insulated homes.
The reduction will not be in place for the next bill cycle, which will reflect January's use, Utilities staff said previously. Residents will see the reductions on the bill reflecting February's use, likely in March. If the community sees substantial cold snaps this winter, that could also drive bills higher because residents will be using more gas, Strand said.
Warmer weather nationally made the rate reductions possible. Natural gas is a commodity and lower demand during mild winters helps keep prices low.
The reductions come after residents have faced a year of rate hikes that have stacked on each other. Some of the most significant were driven by the $105 million Utilities spent unexpectedly during a cold snap last February.
Rates are expected to come down in May when the event is paid off, said Tristan Gearhart, chief planning and finance officer.
"We can put February 2021 in the rearview mirror," he said.
Other utilities in Colorado have chosen to pay off their unexpected expenses from the cold snap over the next several years, he said.
Natural gas prices have also been higher in the last year because the country has increased its natural gas exports, pushing up prices nationally, he said.