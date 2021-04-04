In the final days ahead of the Colorado Springs City Council election on Tuesday, voter turnout was slowly ticking up, but remained quite low.
On Thursday, 15.89% — or 49,203 people — of the 309,635 active registered voters in the city had returned their ballot, up from 12.99% turnout on Monday, city clerk's data showed. Total turnout is expected to be between 30% and 40%, according to the city clerk.
The election will decide who holds the six district seats on council for the next four years and how future tax questions can be posed on the ballot. Residents will see two questions on their ballot: one for the candidate in their district and one asking if the word limit for tax questions on future ballots should be lifted.
Currently, ballot questions asking for a tax increase within the city of Colorado Springs must be 30 words or less.
The district races drew 21 candidates and every seat is competitive. The council of nine will see at least two new faces because Councilman Don Knight and Councilwoman Jill Gaebler are term limited and cannot run again.
Those waiting until Election Day to cast their vote in one of the six council district races must return their ballots to the city clerk's office or a 24/7 mail drop box by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents in need of a replacement ballot or other services can visit the city clerk's office at 30 S. Nevada Avenue. The office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the clerk's website.
Ballot drop boxes can be found at the First and Main shopping plaza, El Paso County Citizens Service Center, El Paso County's Centennial Hall and 21 other locations. A full list of ballot drop box locations can be found at coloradosprings.gov/voterinfo.