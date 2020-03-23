The Colorado Springs City Council and El Paso County Commission approved measures to allow their members to vote on official business remotely starting this week.
The move comes as public officials urge residents to stay home amid the spread of the coronavirus and allows elected officials to do the same.
Both boards are allowing their members to attend and vote electronically, but they are approaching other social distancing measures differently.
Colorado Springs City Hall is closed to the public at this time and residents must weigh in on council discussions via email or through Facebook where the meetings will be streamed live, according to a news release.
"We need to follow the governor's recommendation to minimize public meetings," Councilman Tom Strand said.
Closing City Hall to residents is intended to protect them, not to limit their participation, he said.
"The decision was made to help people, not to hurt them," Strand said.
Residents can provide comment to city council via allcouncil@coloradosprings.gov or facebook.com/cityofCOS where meetings will be streamed live. Viewers can provide comment live during the meeting on Facebook.
The city is also postponing all quasi-judicial matters, such as land-use hearings, until April 20, according to a news release.
The county is working on options for members of the public to comment during meetings without attending. Until an electronic platform is set up residents are welcome to come to meetings as long as they maintain a physical distance from others, County spokesman Ryan Parsell said.