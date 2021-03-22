Three candidates competing to represent District 1, northwest Colorado Springs, in the April Colorado Springs City Council election faced off Monday over pandemic recovery, homelessness, bike lanes and a controversial proposal to build apartments at the west end of Garden of the Gods Road.
The candidates are running to replace Councilman Don Knight who is term-limited and cannot run again. It is one of six races on the April 6 city ballot.
Jim Mason, a retired Army colonel; Glenn Carlson, co-owner of Absolute Body Balance; and Dave Donelson, a former Army Green Beret and retired physician's assistant, participated in the virtual forum hosted by The Gazette and KOAA. Candidate Michael Seeger, a Lakewood firefighter and paramedic, was unable to call in.
The forum featured several questions submitted by viewers who were interested in issues such as how the candidates feel about a proposal to build more than 400 apartments at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road on property in front of the site's existing office buildings.
All the candidates voiced concerns about the proposed housing that has drawn hundreds of comments from residents in opposition.
Carlson said he stood with the neighborhood against the proposal, in part because it could make evacuation during a wildfire more difficult and put pressure on the existing corridors.
"Throwing another 400 units in there is going to dramatically increase traffic," he said.
Donelson said he was aware of the fire risk on the west side and evacuation concerns, but stopped short of stating an opinion because he didn't want to disqualify himself from voting on it if elected.
Mason said he could not support the project in its current form and that all the stakeholders need to work on it.
"I don't believe it is where it needs to be yet," he said.
Bike lanes painted across vehicle lane space highlighted diverse opinions among the candidates.
Striking a balance between cyclists and vehicles is key in the future and the city should not pit the two user groups against one another, Mason said.
Bike lanes on roads with high traffic volume, such as Research Parkway, don't work well, Carlson said. But downtown where development is denser, the bike lanes make a lot more sense, he said.
Donelson said he doesn't see a need for major roadways to be painted with bike lanes because it's much safer for cyclists to travel quieter side streets.
When it comes to managing large budgets, the candidates highlighted some real world experience.
Carlson said he managed a budget of more than $660 million before starting his own business.
As a Colorado Springs School District 11 board member, Mason said he worked on its more than $400 million budget. "You learn very quickly how to prioritize," he said.
Donelson said his work managing a men's health clinic showed results and during his time the business tripled its patient population. He also critiqued Mason's work on the school board, saying that during his time on the board the school district's performance declined.
Mason acknowledged the district has weaknesses, but said work is continuing to improve. "We have a plan and we are making progress," Mason said.
All candidates sounded united on a few issues, including prioritizing pandemic recovery and the need to encourage more affordable housing in the city.
KOAA and The Gazette asked the candidates a series of yes or no rapid fire questions to get a quick snapshot of where they stand on some issues.
None of the candidates support increasing the minimum wage within the city. None believe the city's investment in parks and open space is adequate.
On further investment in public transportation, Carlson and Mason were supportive and Donelson was opposed.
The Gazette and KOAA will host five additional forums. The next one, Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., features the five political newcomers running for District 5, central Colorado Springs.
Readers can participate in the forum through gazette.com/election.