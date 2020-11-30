The city of Colorado Springs could require developers to dedicate less parkland to serve new homes if the city council approves a new ordinance.
The proposed ordinance would set a standard for developers to dedicate 5.5 acres of neighborhood and community parkland per 1,000 residents, down from the current standard of 7.5 acres per 1,000 residents set by city ordinance.
City officials set 5.5 park acres per 1,000 residents as the standard in the 2014 parks master plan and have been requiring the lower dedication since then, Council President Richard Skorman said Monday. The precedent of requiring less parkland could make it difficult for the city council to require larger dedications in the future, he said.
Decreasing the number of park acres developers must dedicate brings the city code into alignment with the community's current average level of parkland and its park master plan, said Karen Palus, city director of parks, recreation and cultural services. The change is part of a complete rewrite of the parkland dedication ordinance that hasn't had major revisions since the 1970s.
"It is the first time it has been comprehensively done and really aligned with Census data and appropriate land appraisal dollars," she said of the rewrite.
The proposed ordinance will also decrease the parkland per housing unit that must be dedicated to the city because the number of people estimated to live in each unit has declined over time, Palus said. In the 1970s, Census data showed 3.1 residents living in homes they owned in Colorado Springs. The data now show 2.5 residents estimated to live in a single-family home. The ordinance assumes that more homes are required to house 1,000 residents based on the data, she said.
The proposal would also increase how much the city charges developers if they cannot dedicate parkland because property values have increased. Currently, the city charges $76,602 per acre and that could go up to $98,010 for an acre of community parkland and to $137,849 for an acre of neighborhood parkland, according to the proposal. It also would require fees to be re-evaluated every four years and set by city council.
Once the fees are paid, the city would use the money to purchase parkland in the same area as the new development project, Skorman said. In the past, park fees from downtown apartment complexes were used to help build John Venezia Community Park far north on Briargate Parkway, he said.
The ordinance also allows greater flexibility for the developers to dedicate to the city open space, trail corridors, park construction and mini parks between a quarter of an acre to 3.5 acres to fulfill their parkland requirements. The change could pave the way for parks to be connected to each other by more trail corridors, Skorman said.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recommended the full proposal for approval by council on a split vote, but supported keeping the standard of 7.5 acres of parkland dedication per 1,000 residents, Skorman said.
He said he expects to hear a lot more advocacy from user groups that would like to see more parkland and not less. The council could potentially make a decision in February he said.
Trails and Open Space Coalition Executive Director Susan Davies said it makes some sense that the city would start accepting less parkland, even though as an advocate she hates the idea, because the city does not have the funding to develop about 15 parks that have already been dedicated. It is also strapped for cash for parks maintenance, she said.
To help develop parks, Davies said she would like to see a new park development fee to ensure that once dedicated, parkland is transformed into usable green space.
"There has to be something put into place so that people can have realistic expectations that there is going to be a park," she said.
Classic Homes CEO Doug Stimple said he thought the revision to the ordinance was fair and would ensure that developers who cannot dedicate land would pay their fair share through fees. Most large development dedicates land for parks, he said.
The reduction in the land dedication standard is also appropriate because it is based on what the city has been able to achieve in the past, said Stimple, a member of the task force that developed proposed changes to the ordinance.