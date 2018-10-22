Ask three Colorado Springs officials how many short-term rental units are in the city, and you’ll likely get three answers.
City Planning Directer Peter Wysocki said the city has about 1,200 such rentals. Council President Pro Tem Jill Gaebler guessed 1,400. And Diane Loschen, head of the Council of Neighbors and Organizations (CONO), estimated 3,000.
So the Colorado Springs City Council is considering ordinances to define short-term rentals, regulate them and establish a $119 permit fee for the owners.
Short-term rentals often are advertised through Airbnb or VRBO (Vacation Rental by Owner). Because the city has no idea how many locals offer short-term rentals, it must permit and regulate the enterprise, these three agreed.
“We know it’s evolving, and we want to have more regular conversations and communications with our rental owners so we can check in on them, ensure they haven’t accrued a bunch of fines and don’t have a bunch of issues,” Gaebler said. “We’ll also give them updates on any changes in code or law.”
Airbnb subtracts taxes from each local transaction for Colorado Springs, but many apps do not. So some owners don’t pay the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax, which applies to hotel, motel and bed-and-breakfast transactions, Wysocki said. The new rules would require each operator to get a sales tax license and give the city 2 percent of each transaction.
“It’s leveling the playing field a bit,” Loschen said.
But for Mary Southerland, who makes her living renting her Old Colorado City properties on Airbnb, the regulations represent a slippery slope.
“It could make it so expensive and the regulations so tight that only the investors can afford to be in (the business),” Southerland said. “It’s easier for some of those professional guys to jump through 50 hoops that would be difficult for single moms and people like myself to go through.”
Some on the council expressed concern Monday that out-of-state investors buy and rent such properties with little regard to city laws or neighborhood norms.
Southerland said they’re the exception. Most people offering the rentals care deeply about their properties and their neighborhoods, and they work to maintain positive relationships with both, she said.
Over-regulating the business could limit the number of people who can participate, she said.
Southerland said she would have no problem getting a permit and paying the fee — as long as its spent on new hires who “can help take care of us.”
Wysocki said he appreciated her concerns but couldn’t speak to future regulation. The proposed ordinances are meant to create a baseline for the city’s records to see whether more steps should be taken.
Gaebler said she favors an annual fee, so the city can keep tabs on property owners.
Councilman Don Knight said revenue from the fees would well exceed $100,00 and should enable the city to hire one person to handle permitting paperwork and another to oversee code enforcement of the properties.
The council will vote Tuesday on the two ordinances, which would embed short-term rentals into city code and establish the permits and fees.
conrad.swanson@gazette.com @conrad_swanson