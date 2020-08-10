After three hours of debate Monday, the Colorado Springs City Council backed away from requiring shops that sell tobacco products to get licensed locally and setting new penalties for underage tobacco possession -- at least for now.
The council was weighing new tobacco rules, in part, because the high rate of vaping among teens. State survey data show in 2019, 26% of El Paso County teens vaped within 30 days of taking the survey and 46% had vaped at least once. Last year, the El Paso County Public Health declared teens’ use of e-cigarettes a public health crisis.
Vaping among teens is an epidemic and federal, state and local authorities need to work together to address it, Dr. Ted Maynard, president of the Colorado chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told the council.
"This problem is bad and getting worse," he said.
If the city passed new tobacco laws, it would create a third layer of tobacco rules on top of new federal and state laws that have raised the legal age for purchasing tobacco products, such as cigarettes and vaping products, to 21 from 18. The new state law requires all shops that sell tobacco to obtain a license on or after July 1, 2021. Each shop in Colorado receive two compliance checks a year to ensure they are not selling to customers under age 21.
City council members agreed to wait to see how the state licensing rules will play out and then determine whether city rules are needed.
"I am not sure another message saying 'We are serious' does anything," Councilman Wayne Williams said.
If the city passed new licensing rules for the 400 to 600 shops that sell tobacco in the city, the local rules would likely duplicate what the state is doing, City Clerk Sarah Johnson said. But it may be several months before the details of the state's rules are finalized, she added. The state law outlines fines and suspension of a shop's ability to sell tobacco products if they habitually sell to underage buyers.
Holding shops accountable is more effective than trying to punish underage consumers, Maynard said. Laws punishing minors were pushed by tobacco companies in the 1990s and did not decrease tobacco use among teens, he said.
"Some studies suggest they (the laws) might increase teen use," he added.
Councilman Tom Strand supported local regulations to hold shops selling tobacco accountable and convinced his peers to examine tobacco regulation again in six weeks.
"I honestly believe that local involvement will make this much more effective," Strand said.
Several council members backed penalties for underage tobacco possession and Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski recommended it as well to encourage compliance.
"If we can save their lives by saying, 'Hey, it’s illegal to purchase,' saving those lives would seem to make sense," Williams said.
Councilwoman Yolanda Avila and other council members opposed penalties for possession.
"I don’t think we should create a whole new set of criminals," Avila said.