The Colorado Springs City Council approved three measures Tuesday that allow more apartments to be built in single-family home neighborhoods.
The new ordinances to allow accessory dwelling units, also known as granny flats, have been more than a year in the making and are intended to balance the need for families to house elderly family members or bring in additional rental income against concerns residents have about adding more density to neighborhoods.
"This has been a long journey," Councilman David Geislinger said in a work session Monday.
The first measure will allow anyone in any single-family neighborhood to add a living space, called a family suite, for family members or renters. The family suites do not need to be separated by a firewall from the main home but can have their own kitchens.
"It provides flexible arrangements for families that maybe undergoing challenges," Councilman Wayne Williams said.
The family suites are not expected to add density to neighborhoods because only residents that fit the city's definition of a family can live in a home with a suite. The city defines a family as people who are related and up to five unrelated people. The city will not require homeowners to go through a public process to build a family suite.
The council also approved a measure on a 5 to 3 vote to allow homeowners to add an apartment for a second family if they receive approval from the city's planning commission. The owner of the home is also required to live in one of the two units, according to the city.
Councilman Andy Pico was among those who opposed the measure in part because he thought it may be difficult for the city to enforce the rules governing the second units.
The council also approved a measure that would allow developers to apply for the right for future homeowners to add apartments to their homes to rent out to second families. A developer could not ask for that right on any parcel smaller than 3 acres, planner Hannah Van NimWegen said.