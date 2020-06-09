Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approved an $8.9 million land purchase intended to fund the reclamation of Pikeview Quarry after hearing concerns that proposed plans to restore the hillside might not stabilize it.
Council members at their Tuesday meeting said they could not pass up the opportunity to buy 341 acres of open space from Castle Concrete in two parcels, particularly if the purchase could lead to reclamation of the visible quarry scar on the northwest edge of town.
President Richard Skorman said the council would regret passing up the parcels and allowing the land to be developed instead.
"That land on the west side of I-25 is so valuable," he said.
Under the deal, the city would pay $1.7 million for 193 acres, including and surrounding Black Canyon Quarry near Manitou Springs. The property is being eyed as a way to provide trailhead access into Williams and Waldo canyons, replacing a trailhead on Highway 24 that closed. The city would have to finish reclamation of the quarry before it could open to the public.
The city would spend $6.6 million on a second parcel -- 148 acres below Pikeview Quarry and south of Blodgett Peak -- in a purchase that could help protect mountain views and provide space for trails. The city also agreed to pay an additional $427,500 above the appraised values of the properties to reach a deal with Castle Concrete, said Britt Haley, the city’s park design and development manager. Council members agreed to pay about 5% above appraised value because the property on the city's west side is highly valued.
Castle Concrete is interested in using funds from the sale to help reclaim the Pikeview Quarry, Haley said. Once the company is finished with the reclamation of Pikeview, the 100-acre property would be donated to the city for a bike park, she said. If the city is not satisfied with the reclamation, it could decline the donation.
The entire deal is subject to the state's approval of Castle Concrete's new plan for reclamation later this month. The contract could be terminated if the reclamation plan is not approved, but the city and the company could choose to waive that requirement, Haley said.
"It is not a complete certainty that the city would lose its open space," she said.
The city could be also be dissatisfied with the reclamation if the company's new plans to restore the area fail to stabilize or revegetate the slope, attorney Steve Mulliken said. Mulliken spoke on behalf of Warren Dean, a resident who studied Castle Concrete and its parent company's history when they proposed the Hitch Rack Ranch Quarry.
The reclamation plans propose rebuilding the slope in front of Pikeview Quarry from the bottom up, which will create a steep slope that could be difficult to revegetate, Mulliken said.
"Continental (Materials) can’t promise at the end of the day that this going to be a stable," he said. Continental Materials owns Castle Concrete.
The company's earlier plan proposed collapsing the high walls above the quarry, which would naturally provide the material to fill it in, Mulliken said. The earlier plan would create shallower and safer slopes, he said.
Castle Concrete has also significantly under-estimated how much the new reclamation might cost, by potentially tens of millions of dollars, Mulliken said, adding the council should be "nervous" that the company has declined to place any money into escrow for reclamation.
"The city should look out for itself," Mulliken said.
Castle Concrete President Jerry Schnabel said the new plan is much safer and the company will have to prove to the city that the slope is stable before the city accepts it as a donation.
"It’s much much safer for my operator and contractors to come from the bottom up," he said. The company will also work to replant vegetation if it fails to get established the first time.
Haley said Castle Concrete has also had several bidders verify the cost of the new reclamation plan, which could cost $10 million to $15 million.