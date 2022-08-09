The Colorado Springs City Council voted to approve the construction of a new convenience store near Ivywild.
The council voted 6 to 3 to allow the Kum & Go proposed at the corner of South 8th and West Brookside streets where the now-shuttered Consignment Gallery stands. The Iowa-based company purchased additional lots near the closed shop and expects the store will cover about 1 acre.
A convenience story and gas station was allowed on the property by right, and that is why several of the councilmembers said they voted for the project despite extensive opposition from residents who are worried about increased traffic, noise and light pollution. In some cases, residents' bedroom and bathroom windows will be about 20 feet from the new gas station.
Councilman Wayne Williams said the project fit within the confines of the existing zoning and was not substantially different in any way that would merit the council's denial.
"I don’t believe the property is improperly zoned," he said.
Councilmembers Nancy Henjum, Stephannie Fortune and Bill Murray all opposed the project, siding with the neighbors.
"There is the letter of the law, and there is the spirit and what is right for our city," Henjum said.
The council reversed an earlier 4-1 vote from the planning commission who found the gas station was not harmonious with the neighborhood.
However, proponents of the project pointed out that the site had been home to a gas station previously and they plan to make numerous improvements to the property that are not required by city code.
Kum & Go plans put in a retaining wall and landscaping to buffer the station from nearby apartments, ensure lighting is downcast, and prohibit semitrucks from driving east on Brookside Street.
The company also plans to capture storm water in an underground tank to help address drainage issues and improve the safety of parking on the site. Right now, drivers leaving parking stalls at the site back out into the street, said Mary Kasal, a civil engineer with Entitlement and Engineering Solutions speaking on behalf of the company. The company is also putting a slightly smaller building than is typical, at less than 4,000 square feet, compared with the more typical 5,600 square feet.
Jon Severson, who helped lead the opposition, presented his longtime personal experience in the convenience store industry and saying it was highly unlikely the store could control the flow of traffic, and diesel trucks at the station after 7 p.m. will violate the city's rules around noise.
He voiced clear frustration with the council after the vote.
"Our council doesn't work for us. ... They had compelling evidence and they ignored it," he said.