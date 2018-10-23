Colorado Springs Utilities bills for electricity will rise by up to 1.8 percent and for gas by 3.5 percent effective Nov. 1, the City Council decided Tuesday.
The council unanimously approved the increases recommended by Utilities' Chief Financial Officer Tamela Monroe. Utilities staff considers quarterly gas and electric bill adjustments to pass fuel cost changes on to customers.
The average household can expect to pay an extra $2.90 a month, said Natalie Eckhart, a spokeswoman for Utilities. Commercial and industrial customers' bills vary, but they can expect an increase of about 2.5 percent for electricity and 5.5 percent for gas, she said.