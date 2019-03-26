Colorado Springs will use money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to buy out three more homes damaged by landslides in 2015, the City Council decided Tuesday.
The council's unanimous decision brings to nine the number of homes that have been or will be purchased by Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds, awarded through FEMA.
But some property owners are still awaiting buyouts after slow-moving landslides, fueled by record rains in the spring and summer of 2015, severely damaged or destroyed dozens of homes in the Lower Skyway and Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhoods.
The city has bought three houses and approved the purchase of three more in January. On Tuesday, houses at 904 and 1002 Zodiac Drive and 315 Haversham Drive were added to that list, which includes other homes on Zodiac Drive and homes on Broadmoor Bluffs Drive and Constellation Drive.
Each house will be demolished after it’s appraised and cleared of hazardous materials, and the land will be left as open space.
Gordon Brenner, the city’s recovery coordinator, has said the city might be able to buy one more house, but 10 homeowners would still need relief, The Gazette previously reported.
Brenner told the City Council earlier this month that he and city staff will continue to apply for additional funding for those hurt by the landslides.
Many of those victims have moved out of their homes because damage made them unsafe, but they've had to maintain ownership of the properties to qualify for federal funds. Some have for years paid two mortgages, anticipating an eventual payout from holding onto the damaged properties.
Attempts by The Gazette to reach Brenner late Tuesday afternoon were unsuccessful.