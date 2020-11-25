Colorado Springs City Council approved the purchase of 40 acres this week to expand the existing Corral Bluffs Open Space where fossils dating back 66 million years have been discovered.
The area has long been regarded by paleontologists as a world-class site for fossils of the first mammals that rose after the dinosaurs. Denver Museum of Nature and Science opened a Corral Bluffs exhibit last year, upon a vast discovery of remains chronicled in the journal Science.
The city expects to pay $470,000 for the property from sales tax revenue dedicated to open space acquisition. The property includes a house that will provide meeting space for guided visits and potentially a future visitors center or ranger station.
The purchase expands the existing open space to 963 acres.