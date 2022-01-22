The balance of power on the Colorado Springs City Council could be shifting in favor of Mayor John Suthers' administration with the recent appointment of Stephannie Fortune to represent the southwest sector of the city.
Fortune, a long-time political insider, was appointed last week to fill a seat vacated by Richard Skorman, a progressive voice on council, after significant pushback from concerned residents who requested the council appoint someone with a longer residency in the district. Fortune moved into District 3 in November an area that includes downtown, the Broadmoor area and other neighborhoods. She has lived in the city for 16 years.
The appointment was a bit unexpected after it failed on a 4-4 vote Jan. 10 when Councilman Dave Donelson withdrew his support for Fortune in favor of a more experienced candidate, Sallie Clark, a former city councilor and Republican county commissioner. Later in the week, Fortune's appointment was approved after the vote on Clark failed 4-4, with conservative board members opposed. Donelson then restored his vote for Fortune.
Fortune joins four other more conservative members, Councilmen Dave Donelson, Randy Helms, Mike O'Malley and Wayne Williams. While the board is technically nonpartisan, they split over controversial development projects, tax increases and other divisive issues. For example, Helms, O'Malley and Williams supported the controversial apartments planned for Garden of the Gods Road that were blocked by the City Council at the end of August.
Donelson, Helms, Williams, O'Malley and Council President Tom Strand also voted to replace more progressive Councilwoman Yolanda Avila, on the Board of Health with Donelson. He later voted against a ceremonial resolution in support of voluntary vaccines as a public health board member.
Councilman Bill Murray said he expects Fortune's involvement with projects that have been important to the administration, such as the City for Champions, will lead her to support the mayor's agenda and development projects.
"I see a definitive shift in support of everything the mayor wants," he said. Together, the five conservatives will hold a majority on the board of nine.
He expects most, if not all, resident appeals of development projects will fail at the council with the current dynamics and all tax breaks for developments to pass. He also expects that if the Garden of the Gods apartments are sent back to council by the courts for reconsideration they will be allowed to go forward. Skorman was the swing vote in blocking the apartments.
"The council shift in power is going to affect the entire city," Murray said.
Fortune said she would weigh issues as they come forward.
"I start the job on Monday and I look forward to seeing what’s presented," she said.
Fortune brings policy experience to the job as the chief of staff for Scott McInnis, a Republican who represented Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in the 1990s. On the state level, she worked as the chief of staff to Lt. Governor Jane Norton under Gov. Bill Owens and as the assistant director and legislative liaison for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. She has also worked in public policy for state universities.
She also has experience working with local nonprofits and served on the boards of the Pikes Peak United Way and Colorado Springs Conservatory boards.
She expects to prioritize homelessness prevention, affordable housing, parks and fire mitigation.
Strand, a more centrist councilman, said he expected her to be a good listener and not an advocate for developers.
"I do not think she will favor the administration," he said.
But other residents including Dana Duggan, who lives in District 3, share some of Murray's concerns and the need for checks on the mayor is one of reasons she is in the early stages of working on a recall effort that could focus on Strand and Williams first. Residents would have to wait six months to recall Fortune.
"It does matter in the strong mayor system that we have a legislative body that has at least a shot at checking the administration," she said.
The appointment process for replacing a council member set by charter was also strongly criticized by residents last week before and after Fortune's appointment. Shelly Roehrs, with the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region, is among those unhappy with the process because it bypasses voters.
"It should be a special election. We need to change that," she said.
She noted that the council also did not consider the qualities voters valued when they elected Skorman, in their selection of Fortune. The council did look for a candidate with similar values when they replaced more conservative former Councilman Andy Pico with O'Malley last January. O'Malley was later elected in April.
She said the league should be discussing a change to the charter to change the process for filling vacancies, but it would have to be driven by the membership. A charter change requires an election.
More appointments that could further change the council are possible in the coming year.
The council could appoint two more members to their ranks before the next council election in April 2023 if Donelson and Avila win their bids for seats in the state legislature. If that happens a third of the council would be appointed rather than elected.