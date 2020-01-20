A Circle K in northeast Colorado Springs was robbed early Monday morning for the third time since the beginning of the year, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Two males made off with an undisclosed amount of money and "other miscellaneous items" from a store in the 4800 block of Barnes Road. The robbers were not found and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Colorado Springs police confirmed the robbery to The Gazette, but they would not confirm the name of the business or provide an exact address.
According to the police department's blotter, a business in the 4800 block of Barnes Road was robbed at approximately 10:30 p.m. Jan. 12. A person, who pointed a gun at the clerk, and an accomplice made off with an undisclosed sum of money, the blotter states.
The Circle K at 4805 Barnes Road was robbed Jan. 8 around 5 p.m. when an armed person took a "small amount of cash and merchandise" while an accomplice acted as a look-out outside, according to the blotter.
"Typically, there are patterns to some of these crimes, especially when they’re we recurring," Colorado Springs Police Department Sgt. Blanca Rekar told KKTV. "At this gas station, it has happened multiple times in the recent past. So yeah, we do look at patterns and see what time of day, number of suspects and description of the suspect."
The robbers in Monday's incident were male and wearing dark clothing, KKTV reported.