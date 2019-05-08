A panel discussion will be held Thursday at Vista Grande Community Church in response to the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch that left one student dead and eight more wounded.
"Instead of organizing a protest or a rally, as is typical for when there's a shooting and everything else, this is an attempt to get folks from the larger community to have a panel discussion on how we can be more proactive in legislating or moving towards gun control or just a variety of ways to approach this epidemic of violence and hatred that's happening," said the Rev. Clare Twomey, the church's pastor.
"We also need to look at the intersectionality of what's going on from an interfaith perspective, in terms of what's happening in our mosques and our synagogues, from an intercity perspective, in terms of what's happening to our children of color, so this is really designed to bring people from all over the community to work for a common goal."
The panel was still being finalized Wednesday, Twomey said. The event will be at 6 p.m. at the church, 5460 N. Union Blvd.
"The panel is not set up for debate — this is not about debating gun control," Twomey said. "This is about coming together as a community in order to problem-solve. I think that's really important, because I know some folks just like to come in and argue, and this is not the forum for that."
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1208139612684505.