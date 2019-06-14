The head pastor of Fellowship of the Rockies says Stephen Houlihan is on unpaid administrative leave following his arrest just last week.
Houlihan is facing charges of sexual assault of a minor and internet luring. Senior pastor Stewart McWilliams tells 11 News Houlihan worked as a communications director for the church. He did not say if the alleged victim went to Fellowship of the Rockies because of the nature of the case.
"We do not want anyway shape or form that we are hiding things or covering things up," McWilliams explained. "It is not the protection of anyone associated with Fellowship of the Rockies that is important. It is the great name of God and the people who have potentially been harmed by anyone who represents him.”