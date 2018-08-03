Colorado Springs Christian Schools officials reprimanded a coach Friday for a pair of racist tweets about the gunman who’s accused of shooting and critically wounding a police officer.
Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder in the shootout early Thursday east of the Olympic Training Center in which officer Cem Duzel was shot in the head. Al Khammasi is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond.
“Oddly Muslim reading name there. … I’m sure it’s nothing,” Bob McCall, the school’s boys’ tennis coach, tweeted Thursday in response to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office releasing the suspect’s name and photograph.
“My point was to note the Muslim connection to so many acts of terror/shooting at cops,” McCall continued after another Twitter user urged him to focus on the wounded officer. He then called that user a “terrorist lover” and added “#IslamIsTheProblem.”
While no motive for the shooting has been released, investigators have not said they believe it is terrorist-related or connected to Islamic extremism.
Christian Schools Superintendent and CEO Roland DeRenzo quickly distanced the school’s official lines of communications from McCall’s.
“These are his personal opinions, but he is being contacted by the athletic director this morning to let him know that we disavow the statements he has made,” DeRenzo said. “That does not represent our position at CSCS. We do not represent anything of the kind towards Islam or Muslims or anything. He is going to be told that he better cease and desist because it is bringing a bad reproach on CSCS and if that continues we will have to take the appropriate action.”
The Colorado Springs Christian Schools network of campuses has about 1,100 preschool through high school students, DeRenzo said.
McCall spoke briefly to The Gazette on Friday afternoon, defending his comments as protected First Amendment speech and circled back to Al Khammasi’s name.
“I do not know if he’s a practicing member of Islam,” McCall said. “I thought there might be a connection.”
Asked to further clarify his tweets, McCall declined and ultimately hung up the phone. He later tweeted that he did not believe his employer disavowed his comments.
Assumptions like McCall’s, connecting certain names to Islam, are an unfortunate fact of life for Muslims in Colorado Springs, said Arshad Yousufi, spokesman for the Islamic Society of Colorado Springs. While some members of the mosque are harassed in school, at work or on the street, most Americans don’t jump to such conclusions, he said.
Yousufi said he hadn’t seen Al Khammasi at the mosque, and his criminal activities would suggest he is not a practicing member of the religion.
He equated assumptions connecting Al Khammasi’s name with Islam to concluding that someone with a Christian name represented all of Christianity.
“We would be on the side of the police, not on the side of the criminal,” he said.
When crimes are committed by someone with a Middle Eastern-sounding name, the local Islamic community fears blowback, Yousufi said.
But as of Friday afternoon, there had been no incidents, he said.
The best option is to combat prejudicial assumptions through education and compassion, Yousufi said.
McCall and others are entitled to their opinion, said Scott Liven, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, an international organization that advocates for civil rights.
“But I would hope that people in a position of trust, like a coach or a teacher, would certainly hold themselves to a higher standard than jumping to a conclusion,” Liven said. “And it’s important for us to exercise our own First Amendment rights to counter prejudice and bias.”
Rhetoric like McCall’s has been on the rise in America in recent years, Liven said.
“It’s been against immigrants, people with foreign-sounding names, people of color, Jewish people and other disaffected groups in our communities,” he said.
He used anti-Semitic incidents as a bellwether for the trend.
“Those have gone up in alarming rates,” he said of the numbers in Colorado. “In 2015 I think we had 15. In 2016 we had 45 and last year we had 54. Those range from an actual hate crime, act of violence or physical damage to … verbal incidents of harassment.”
The statistics show that Islamic extremists are nearly matched in acts of domestic terrorism by right-wing extremists in the United States, Levin said.
Since 2002, 98 domestic plots or attacks were motivated by Islamist extremism, Levin said. In that same period, 94 plots or attacks were motivated by right-wing extremism.
In all, 127 people were involved in the 98 plots or attacks motivated by Islamic extremism and 90 percent of them were U.S. citizens or living in the country lawfully, Levin said. Six percent were in the country without documentation and 4 percent were foreign citizens. By contrast, all of the 161 right-wing extremists involved in the 94 plots or attacks were U.S. citizens, he said.
DeRenzo took the appropriate action, Levin said, and should follow up with an internal investigation to see if further steps are needed.
“One of the most important things to be done is that our leaders need to speak out and say this is unacceptable behavior,” he said. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re the dog catcher, the mayor, the superintendent of the school or the president. When these things happen, they need to speak out against it so all of us know we live in safe and secure communities where we’re not going to be under threats based on our religion, the color of our skin, our sexual orientation or anything else.”
Duzel remains in critical condition with traumatic head injuries, a police spokeswoman said Friday. He and the Police Department have received an outpouring of support from the local and national community.
