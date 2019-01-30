A 67-year-old Colorado Springs man accused of sexually assaulting two children could have been abusing children and producing child pornography for at least 35 years, police said.
Joseph Davis was arrested Dec. 19 on suspicion of four felonies, including sexual assault on a child under 15 by one in a position of trust and aggravated sexual assault on a child, court records show.
The alleged abuse in this case stretched from Jan. 1, 2008 to Oct. 1, 2018, records show.
Sentence enhancers have been added alleging that he is a habitual criminal and a habitual sex offender against children.
Officers went to Davis’ house on East Fountain Boulevard after a boy who lived nearby reported that Davis sexually assaulted him during sleepovers with the man’s grandchildren, an arrest affidavit says. Davis’ three grandchildren would spend every other weekend and holidays at his home, where he lives with his ex-wife and son.
When Davis’ grandchildren were there, the boy would come over to play and occasionally sleep over, the affidavit says. The boy’s mother said that in October, he started to tell her he didn’t want to go over to Davis’ home anymore, but didn’t say why.
Then in mid-December, the boy told his therapist that Davis had been sexually assaulting him. The boy told police that in addition to the assaults, Davis showed him pictures of naked children and adults on his computer.
The boy also told police that Davis called himself the “son of God” and said he knew when everyone was going to die, the affidavit says. Davis allegedly threatened the boy and did drugs in front of him. The boy told police “about feeling like he was drugged by Joe.”
While searching police files for information about Davis, a detective found a May 2010 report in which another boy said he had been sexually assaulted by Davis at the house on East Fountain Boulevard, the affidavit says. The boy said the assaults “sometimes included the use of alcohol and drugs.”
According to court records, Davis was not arrested after the alleged assaults were reported in 2010.
Davis also allegedly took naked pictures of that boy and showed him nude pictures of other minors. Davis allegedly kept the photos on CDs, floppy discs and memory cards, instead of on his computer.
And in May, an anonymous caller reported that Davis had “inappropriate pictures of children” on his Instagram, but, the affidavit said, officers didn’t find anyone at home when they went to the house on East Fountain Boulevard. It is unclear if officers ever returned to question Davis.
As detectives investigated, they discovered evidence of “ongoing sexual abuse of other children and the production of child pornography stretching back at least 35 years,” police said.
Davis lived near a local school, a local community center and a park frequented by kids, police said. Detectives have interviewed additional witnesses and potential victims, but would like to hear from anyone else who might have had contact with Davis at or near his home.
He remained in El Paso County jail Wednesday, inmate records showed.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.