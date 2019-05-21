When 15-year-old Hayden Snow looks back on how he got his start in film, he’ll mention the award he received in high school that gave him his first 15 minutes of fame.
The sophomore at CIVA (Character, Integrity, Vision, and the Arts), a charter school in Colorado Springs School District 11, has been lauded by peers and adults alike for his video on the dangers of texting while driving.
Titled “Personal Experience,” Hayden’s 60-second video for the “Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Distracted” contest won third place and $1,000.
Sponsored by the End Distracted Driving and Students Against Destructive Decisions organizations, the national contest challenges students to “speak up” and “create positive peer pressure” about safe driving practices.
Hayden is well aware of how bad texting while driving, or other irresponsible behavior such as drinking and driving, can be for teens. His mom, Rosie Snow, is a paramedic in Colorado Springs and has seen it all.
“I don’t think people realize how distracting texting is,” she said. “If you’re driving next to someone who has their phone out, you can definitely tell. It doesn’t hurt to put it down or away and check it later.”
Hayden's mom is featured in the video, talking about how telling families about a traffic fatality involving texting or other dangerous driving practices is the worst thing imaginable.
Public service announcements on radio and television that use scare tactics became the inspiration for his concept.
He didn’t want to fall into the trap of making his video too complicated or cheesy, instead going for simplistic yet dramatic.
“I wanted to use sounds as an unsettling effect,” he said.
Lights and sirens from a firetruck filmed at night help frame his mom's emotional words.
Film is Hayden’s passion.
“It’s kind of the ability to match your imagination to something other people can see,” he said. “Film is precise in what you have to show.”
CIVA film teacher Chris Wolfe said he thought Hayden’s video was “well put together.”
“He took his idea and ran with it,” he said.
Classmates unexpectedly announced Hayden's accomplishment in the lunchroom, and he was asked to hop on the stage at school and read the email he received announcing his prize. He also was invited to talk about the film to students, who then viewed it.
Hayden has his sights set on being a film director.
The $1,000 he won will “go a long way for other potential projects,” Hayden says. He’ll put $200 in savings, though, and spend several hundred on buying a camcorder.
“Future projects will be bigger,” he says with confidence. “I’ve got pilots for TV shows, movies I want to make, music I’m writing. This is my first notable achievement and a great experience.”