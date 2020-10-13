A Colorado Springs charter school, a daycare center and a private school are among the latest COVID-19 outbreaks in El Paso County.
Coperni 3, which serves grades Kindergarten through 7 and is on the city's east side, and Primrose School of Springs Ranch, a daycare facility on the city's north side, are among recent outbreaks reported by the El Paso County health department. Corpus Christi Catholic School,near downtown Colorado Springs, is also listed.
Corperni 3's outbreak was first reported on Friday and involves two individuals. Primrose School's was first reported Thursday and involves two individuals. Corpus Christi's was first reported Oct. 7 and involves four individuals, according to health department data.
Calls to the schools and day care were not immediately returned.
Last week Manitou Springs schools announced they would be moving to online learning after three people associated with the high school were diagnosed with the sometimes deadly virus. As of Tuesday, that number had risen to 11, according to health department data.
The district's plan was to return to in-person learning on Oct. 19.
Under updated state health department pandemic guidance released in late September, if one student or staff member tests positive for the virus, schools should anticipate grade- or schoolwide dismissals for several days to allow time for contact tracing, and anyone in contact with those sickened should be quarantined.
The state guidance further recommends that schools be closed for two weeks when five or more classrooms or cohorts have outbreaks, or when 5% or more of unrelated staff members and/or students have confirmed cases within two weeks.