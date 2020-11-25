Serving as both inspiration and reminder, there’s a saying among the staff and volunteers at the Springs Rescue Mission in Colorado Springs:
Hope starts with a meal.
Each year, the downtown charity serves more than 225,000 meals to the city’s neediest residents. On the eve of the holidays, that meal traditionally comes with “extra special outreach” and community, a banquet-style gathering at City Auditorium, where, over the course of the day, several hundred volunteers serve a rotating feast to 1,000 or more homeless men, women and children.
This Thanksgiving, hope looks different.
City Auditorium is being used as a community isolation shelter for people experiencing homelessness, who have shown symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19, but are not sick enough to require hospitalization. The annual gathering couldn’t be held there.
Thankfully, in a year that’s been stingy with serendipity, Springs Rescue Mission had another option. In September, the mission opened its new 10,000-square-foot Samaritan’s Kitchen and Dining Hall on West Las Vegas Street south of downtown. The hall includes a 2,500-square-foot commercial kitchen and a 5,000-square-foot dining area with seating for 185, enough space for the nonprofit to increase its capacity by one-third, serving up to 1,200 meals a day in a setting that affords diners “dignity and respect,” said chief development officer Travis Williams.
Because of COVID-19, the 2020 Thanksgiving banquet — held Wednesday at the new dining hall — could only seat 50 people at a time. Each was issued a color-coded ticket listing their meal time, and given a 30-minute window.
“We’re going to have to feed in waves,” Williams said Tuesday. “And, where typically, we’d have 200 volunteers to be able to pull off this meal, tomorrow, because of the layers of safety, we’ll have 12 to 15.”
Chefs began preparing the meal last weekend, cooking more than 120 turkeys, but without the volunteer support they’d had in previous years.
“We’ve all had to just prepare a little more in advance, work a little harder, a little bit later, love a little bit bigger,” said Williams. He was anticipating fewer diners than last year, but said that if Wednesday’s schedule had to be extended to accommodate everyone who shows up, so be it.
Because hope, even when it's a meal, is more than that.
“Thanksgiving for families across the nation and in southern Colorado, it’s important and it means something … and it does for the people we serve, as well, even if this (the rescue mission) is not their forever home,” Williams said. “Hope shines through in the darkest places, even in 2020. Yes we’ve had to pivot and adjust because of COVID, but we’re not going to let this challenge of 2020 stop us, the Springs Rescue Mission or the Colorado Springs community, from loving and caring. And it hasn’t.”
This year’s annual Turkeys for Troops distribution at Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center saw increased requests from military families in need due to the pandemic — consistent with a spike in requests for all services at the nonprofit center, which partners with national and community agencies to provide employment, behavioral health and family services to active-duty service members and veterans who are in crisis, said Paul Price, director of operations.
“There’s always been a need for a segment of the military community in the Front Range, and now, with COVID, I see that need getting bigger and expanding," said Price. “People are pulling up in cars out there, you know they’re going through a tough time right now.”
In past years, Turkeys for Troops was a chance for outreach. People would be invited inside for a tour of Mount Carmel and an explanation of all the things it does. Because of the pandemic, participants in this year's distribution, Nov. 19, were required to preregister. They arrived at a scheduled time, and volunteers wearing masks and gloves would deposit the food kits in their cars, assembly-line style, while maintaining safe social distance.
“I can't imagine anybody doing business as usual with COVID,” Price said. “The days of opening up the basement of the church and having people come in and share fellowship and sit side by side, pass the platter down ... I don't see that happening this year. It's just too risky.”
On the Sunday night before Thanksgiving, and the Sunday after, Westside CARES used to host a special meal at Sacred Heart Church. That gathering, like the nonprofit's weekly community meals, was canceled.
“And we miss it. I was there I think almost every year since I started here, and it was always a really sweet time to be together and to be in community," said the charity’s CEO, and only full-time staffer, Kristy Milligan. "But the safety of all is way more important to us and it’s not as if there aren’t other organizations doing it (community holiday meals), and doing it well."
Her agency's pandemic “pivot” meant refocusing on what it does best, and where help is needed most.
With the start of Level Red safety protocols in Colorado on Friday, volunteer support will drop to just 10% of what it was last year, at a time when requests for assistance, of all kinds, have increased exponentially, she said.
In October 2019, the nonprofit served 395 people at its small Westside Community Center-based food pantry. This October, they served 902.
Milligan said Tuesday that the pantry, which has continued operation through the pandemic, and was open the day before Thanksgiving, would have available some holiday fixings donated by the community and business sponsors.
But as with all things coronavirus, finding and making space — especially when desperation draws a crowd — has led to tough choices.
“As a result of our volume increase, we’re space constrained. We’re not going to be able to give people big old turkeys because they occupy too much freezer space and we’re serving 900 to 1,000 people at that pantry every month,” Milligan said. “We’re having to make adjustments, but we’re making every effort to honor the seasons and be as creative as possible, to make sure people have what they need to make their holidays a little better ... a little more tolerable.”