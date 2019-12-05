The sacrifices thousands of Americans made during the Pearl Harbor attacks, including those from the Pikes Peak region, will be recognized with a ceremony Friday at the Pioneers Museum.
The annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony, set for 11 .a.m in the museum, will include a homage to Donald Stratton, one of the last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors still in the Pikes Peak region. It is sponsored by the local chapter of the Navy League.
Stratton served aboard the USS Arizona, battleship sunk by the Japanese strike. In recent years, efforts have been made to laud Stratton's service, including naming the bridge over Interstate 25 at Fillmore Street in his honor.
The ceremony will be held one day before the 78th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack.
Memorial wreaths will be presented to remember the fallen of World War II.
The ceremony will be held in the Old Court Room on the second floor of the Pioneers Museum at 215 S. Tejon St.