Blue skies and a snowcapped Pikes Peak welcomed friends, families and members of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) to Memorial Park Saturday for the 37th annual Fallen Fire Fighters Remembrance Ceremony.

More than 4,000 people from across North America gathered to honor the 572 firefighters and first responders who lost their lives in 2021 and 2022.

Each name of those lost was presented with the toll of a bell, and a survivor received a flag to honor their fallen.

The memorial in Colorado Springs is the only one of its kind in North America and has been in Memorial Park since 1987. It's the only memorial to collectively honor professional firefighters and emergency medical rescue workers across the U.S. and Canada who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Edward Kelly, general president of the IAFF, said an “unusually high” number of names is being honored in 2023, with this year’s ceremony also remembering those lost to COVID-19, as well as other occupational illnesses.

“Today is a very special day for us as firefighters and IAFF members, but most importantly for our families who endure the sacrifices that we make,” Kelly said.

Among the families in attendance were Silvana and Christina Orton, a mother-daughter duo who traveled from Ottawa, Canada.

Saturday, they honored Silvana’s husband and Christina’s father, Timothy Orton, who served the Local 162 community in Ottawa for 37 years before dying of work-related cancer in September 2022.

“He was just such a super guy. He had the biggest smile and the bluest eyes. He was a doer, he was a protector, he just liked doing things for other people,” Silvana Orton said.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“And he loved a challenge — talk about a challenge,” Christina Orton added.

The Ortons said Timothy did everything he could do for his fire department, whether it be water rescue, handling hazardous materials or high-angle rescues.

“Essentially any opportunity to learn and to do something was what he wanted to do,” Christina said.

Silvana Orton described being at Saturday’s ceremony as “overwhelming in the best way."

The family of fallen firefighter Peter Chiodo could be seen wearing New York Fire Department jackets, traveling from the East Coast to honor Chiodo who died in September 2022 of complications from responding to the World Trade Center attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Today shows us that the firefighters thought as much of Pete as we all did,” Laura Frank, Chiodo’s sister-in-law, told The Gazette.

“This is such a wonderful ceremony, a time to be close to our family and the firefighting community.”

The ceremony began with more than 1,400 honor guard posting colors along the paths of the memorial. The Colorado Springs Chorale performed the national anthems of Canada and the United States.

Colorado Springs Local 5 President Curt Crumb spoke to the crowd, describing the ceremony as “a testament to sacrifice, a sacrifice suffered while serving their duties, a testament to those left behind.

“The family members, friends and fellow firefighters supported the dreams of these men and women. The price paid by all these brave souls is too high for those left behind, but supporting their dreams is just as courageous as the decision they made to enter this profession.”