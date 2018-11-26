Visitors are baffled after a disgusting act of vandalism inside the Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs.
Police were called out after a visitor found the front stained glass window had been broken. Security guards say they are not sure if anyone got into the main building, but can tell the crooks at the very least made it into the bathroom; the bathroom door had been kicked in.
"This is a sacred ground where bodies are," visitor Mary Mayes said Sunday. "It’s sad, it is just not right."
Mayes is one of many Colorado Springs residents with family buried in the cemetery.
"My mom, dad, brother, sister, aunt and uncle, grandparents," she listed.
As well as her husband of over 50 years.
"To do destruction to something is just not right," Mayes said.
Police say they have a few clues right now, but are looking for any extra information on what could have happened and who was involved.