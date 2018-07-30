Three cellphone stores were burgled in northeast Colorado Springs starting at 2 a.m. Monday, said police.
Police said to Gazette news partner KKTV that the thief struck first at the T-Mobile on 373 East Fillmore Street, moved on to Verizon on 5102 North Nevada Avenue and then to the AT&T on 4278 North Nevada Avenue.
When police responded to the burglary alarms the thief set off, they found broken glass and stolen phones at several businesses. The culprit stayed a few minutes ahead of the cops at each location, but as officers caught onto the pattern, they intercepted him at his next target.
Sgt. Gary Tedeschi with the police department said he noticed a suspicious-looking vehicle parked behind the neighboring Buffalo Wild Wings.
"When I looked inside, there was what looked like some stolen phones and stolen headphones and stuff like that," Todeschi said to KKTV.
Then he spotted a man loitering in front of the AT&T store across the street and a chase commenced.
The suspect eluded officers for another hour, but eventually gave himself up. Tedeschi said he has since been cooperating with police.
Investigators have been working with the suspect to go through all of the stolen merchandise he was keeping in his car — so far adding up to more than $2,500 in merchandise.