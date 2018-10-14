The Pikes Peak region got the cold and wind but not much of the snow that hit the high country and northern Colorado as a wintry blast blew through the state Sunday.
Temperatures tumbled more than 40 degrees overnight from a springlike high of 67 degrees Saturday to the low 20s Sunday morning. Flurries fell intermittently throughout the day in Colorado Springs — and were picking up in the evening — but weren’t heavy enough to register as more than a trace at the airport, the official measurement site.
While that made travel easier for those heading up Interstate 25 over Monument Hill for the Broncos game against the Rams in Denver, it left the region still in a precipitation deficit for the year. Through Saturday, the region had received just over 14 inches of precipitation this year, about an inch less than normal.
More snow fell in the northern part of Colorado, with forecasts reports of 3 to 8 inches having fallen by Sunday afternoon from Denver to Fort Collins. Some roads were turning icy later in the day and blowing snow was expected to reduce visibility, the Colorado Department of Transportation warned.
Winds were strong, making the change in the temperature from the day before seem even more dramatic. Mike Mosko, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Pueblo, said gusts up 65 mph were blew through Pueblo on Saturday night as the storm pushed northeast across the state.
“Only flurries here in Pueblo, but very strong winds last night,” Mosko said Sunday.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reported snowy and icy areas on I-25 from Monument Hill through Fort Collins. Interstate 70 west of Denver was mostly wet with some icy and snow-packed areas, CDOT reported
The sudden plunge into winter drove many of the homeless living on Colorado Springs’ streets to seek a bed at the crowded Springs Rescue Mission, a low-barrier shelter that does not require sobriety for admittance.
The shelter at 5 W. Las Vegas St., housed 317 men Saturday night, exceeding its capacity of 300 males. A few spots remained open for women, spokesman Travis Williams said.
Workers managed to squeeze in extra sleeping mats to accommodate the overflow demand, he said, but about 20 men were turned away because of lack of space.
“Two hundred and eighty-five people is our optimal capacity for staff members and available space, but 300 is becoming the new normal,” Williams said. “After that, we reach our limit to be able to provide a good shelter.
“We wish we could welcome every person in need.”
With the temperature expected to sink to 13 degrees early Monday, Williams said the shelter would again be at or over capacity Sunday night, underscoring the urgent need for more beds.
“The city provided funds for 150 more beds and we hope to hold up to 450 people after the next few months,” Williams said. “Our attention is greatly focused on that right now.”
A quick turnaround in the weather is predicted, with highs climbing back into the 50s this week.