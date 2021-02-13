ABOUT THE SERIES With its "Lives Lost" series, The Gazette is remembering those whose lives were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the impact of the pandemic is felt in other ways, too. With "Lives Left Behind," The Gazette is profiling those who have lost not their lives but their livelihoods, who have been forced to put their dreams on hold or struggled to keep their businesses afloat as the coronavirus keeps its grip on the world.

When Juliet Keys was a little girl, she would watch her father get ready for work in the morning. As he put on his firefighter uniform, slipping on the shirt and pants, topping it all off with his firefighter hat, she would think to herself with pride, “That’s my dad.”

Keys’ father, William Sopp, was a firefighter with the Colorado Springs Fire Department for 32 years. He joined as a firefighter at 21 and at 27 was one of the youngest fire captains in the department.

“He was proud of his career and being a firefighter,” Keys said.

Sopp spent his life serving his community. He retired in 2000 as a battalion chief on the force.

In recent years, Sopp developed Parkinson's disease and started having memory issues. In December, he was put into a rehab facility to help regain his strength after a recent visit to the hospital. While in the rehab facility, Sopp contracted the coronavirus. He died three days after being diagnosed at age 73.

William Sopp died the same way many thousands of other Americans have died during the pandemic — not surrounded by family and friends, but alone in an ICU bed in the COVID-19 wing of the hospital.

COVID-19 robbed Sopp’s family of the chance to be with him when he died. Only his adult son was allowed to gear up in full protective equipment to spend time with his father during his last moments.

“That’s been the hard part,” Keys said.

During his last days, Sopp’s wife, Patricia, would video call with him. But he was often confused.

“I wish I would have had more time with him, but COVID didn't have that plan,” she said.

Patricia and William remarried three years ago. The couple had been married before in their 20s. They divorced but later reconnected on Facebook and were married again.

“Of course, every marriage has their ups and downs, but I'm certainly glad I remarried,” Patricia said.

Sopp had also been married to two other women. He had five daughters and one son from his marriages.

Juliet Keys, who grew up watching Sopp as a firefighter, became one herself. She and her father spent nine years together at the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Keys had a 27-year career on the force and retired in 2019.

“He was extremely proud of me,” Keys said.

Sopp’s career not only made an indelible impression on his family, but the people he worked with were also struck by his passion and motivation.

Steve Dubay, a deputy chief on the Colorado Springs Fire Department, said he was just starting out as a firefighter when he met Sopp, and often worked fires where Sopp was in charge.

“When he was in command of a fire, I always felt comfortable,” Dubay said. “I knew he would make good decisions to help us safe.”

For Dubay and Keys, Sopp was a leader and a role model in their careers as firefighters.

“That's what I'm most proud of, is that he did for 30-some years serve his community,” Keys said “And he gave me an insight to it.”