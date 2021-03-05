Fountain police searched for a male thief who stole a car Friday morning after crashing into an officer's vehicle head-on in Security-Widefield, law enforcement said.
Two thieves stole two vehicles in Colorado Springs around 6 and 7 a.m. while the cars were warming up unattended in driveways with the keys inside, Fountain police spokeswoman Lisa Schneider said.
Fountain police spotted one of the vehicles near U.S. 85 and Southmoor Drive by H & H Tire. When police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver crashed into the patrol car head-on, jumped out and ran into Security Mobile Home Park, Schneider said.
The Fountain police officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Schneider said.
Police searched the mobile home park but did not find either thief as of 10 a.m. Friday, Schneider said.