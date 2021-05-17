Nelson "Red" Noland always had a passion for cars.
"He's just been a car nut since he was born," Bunny Noland, his widow, said.
Growing up in Richmond, Va., Red knew he was going to work in the car business — and what started as a childhood passion turned into his life-long career.
Nelson Noland, car connoisseur, businessman and philanthropist, died surrounded by family in Penrose Hospital on Sunday at age 94. His health had been declining since a heart attack in February.
His car career journey began in 1948 after graduating from Princeton. Red began working as a lathe operator in a production line building Cadillac transmissions in a Detroit factory.
"He was a people person," Bunny said.
And the company noticed. Before long he was moved up to work in sales. Red became the youngest new car salesman in the Cadillac factory's store in Detroit.
While working in Detroit, Red met Bunny. The two married and spent 67 years together, 10 of which were in Detroit.
As Red worked his way up the food chain at Cadillac, he relocated to Dallas, Texas, to serve as a Cadillac factory representative.
He then moved to Colorado Springs in 1974 with Bunny and his three children, Betsy, Will and Tom, to run a Cadillac dealership he bought in Motor City.
That year his dreams came true. Not only was he able to work in the industry he loved, he also found a place that let his hobbies thrive.
"Two things in life he loved," Bunny said. "One was skiing and the other was one was soaring, and this was a perfect place for him to come."
Red owned and flew planes and gliders in Colorado and came close to breaking distance records with his gliders. He also tried to get away to the mountains to ski every Sunday he could.
But for those who knew Red, whether it was in business or leisure, he was what his son-in-law Stan VanderWerf called a "Virginia gentleman."
"He was probably the kindest person, the most thoughtful person that I've met," Betsy VanderWerf, Red and Bunny's, daughter said. "People talk about him all the time, and it makes me so happy to know that he touched so many people."
Over the years Red grew the dealership from less than 20 employees to over 150.
The dealership, which includes Red Noland Cadillac, Red Noland Infiniti, Jaguar-Land Rover Colorado Springs, Red Noland Pre-Owned Center and Red Noland Collision Center, is owned by the dealership's long-time executives, Mike Jorgensen and Thom Buckley.
Jorgensen said Red was a warm and caring guy, in addition to a successful businessman.
"My daughter looked up to him as a grandfather," Buckley said.
A celebration of life will be held for Red, but the date has not been determined, his family said.
"He's the last one of a generation," Stan VanderWerf said.