One person has been transported to the hospital following a two-car collision in east Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

According to officials, the crash was reported just after 6 a.m., Tuesday near the intersection of Platte Avenue and Circle Drive.

Police said the accident occurred when one driver was heading eastbound on Platte Avenue while another vehicle was making a right turn on Circle Drive. The two vehicles collided, forcing one vehicle to roll over onto its side. Despite receiving a significant amount of front-end damage, the second vehicle managed to pull into a nearby parking lot.

Officials said although the crash partially shut down Platte Avenue, a tow truck was on the scene moving the overturned vehicle as of 7:15 a.m.

According to police, one person was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear at this time which car ran the red light.