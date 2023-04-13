A high-speed car chase left one dead and another injured in southeast Colorado Springs overnight, according to police.

Police said the suspects were involved in an alleged armed carjacking just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

“At the 1000 block of Palacio View, a reporting party’s mother stated she was held at gunpoint and her vehicle was taken,” police spokesperson Robert Tornabene told Gazette news affiliate KKTV. “There were two suspects at least, one with a handgun. The vehicle was described as a silver Hyundai Kona.”

Officers spotted the vehicle an hour and a half later near Astrozon Boulevard and South Academy Boulevard. The vehicle proceeded to speed off and several police cars followed.

Three miles into the chase, a tactical vehicle intervention was authorized, and the car crashed.

“Officers immediately rendered aid. One of the suspects was found deceased and the other was transported to a nearby hospital,” Tornabene told KKTV.

Tornabene said the deceased suspect was killed in the crash.

The area near the intersection of Circle Drive and Bijou Street was shut down after the crash, and police said in a tweet around 5 a.m. that the roadway would be closed for an extended period of time.

According to Tornabene, no officers were injured in pursuit and the carjacking victim was unharmed. No shots were fired during this interaction, police said.

Reporting by KKTV contributed to this article.