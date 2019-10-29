Colorado Springs officials canceled a town hall scheduled for Tuesday evening on accessory dwelling units due to inclement weather, city spokesman Ted Scroback said in a news release.
The City Council is considering a proposal that would allow the units to be built on more residentially zoned lots. City officials are slow walking the controversial proposal and the conversation has continued for months.
Accessory dwelling units are essentially second homes built on a property where a home already exists. They can be built as standalone buildings or attached to existing structures.
With heavy snow in the forecast, Tuesday’s meeting was canceled, Scroback said. However two additional town halls — one on Nov. 19 and another on Dec. 4 — will still take place.
Additional information can be found at coloradosprings.gov/adu.